THE Adamawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said it has resolved 210 civil disputes in the past one year in the state.

The NSCDC’s Spokesman, Mr Mansur Sajoh, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Yola.

Sajoh disclosed that the cases were recorded between January and December 2019; adding that the command had successfully resolved civil cases such as violation of contract agreement, land and marriage disputes.

He listed other cases to include breach of contract, farmers and herdsmen as well as tribal disputes.

Sajoh said that: “In 2019; the command intervened and resolved about 210 civil disputes as part of its civil responsibility.

“The command also intervened and settled breach of contract, land and family disputes, many couples and families are now living in peace and harmony”.

According to him, the command had also recorded 80 criminal cases and arrested 217 suspects in 2019.

Sajoh added that the suspects were apprehended over various offences such as rape, kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, acts of vandalism on telecommunication and electrical facilities.

He called on the people to cooperate with the command and provide useful information to overcome security challenges in the state.

