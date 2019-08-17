THE people of Plateau have been tasked to show hospitality to the ‘B’ Stream 11, National Youth Corps members, who will be arriving the state on Aug 20.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Orientation Course will open nationwide in Aug. 20.

Plateau state Coordinator of the Corps, Ms Caroline Embu, made the appeal in a statement issued in Jos, by the Head, Publications Unit, Ms Jennifer Laha.

According to the statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, no fewer than 1,700 corps members will be arriving Plateau for the course from Aug. 20 to Sept. 9.

The statement said that Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau would preside at the formal opening and swearing-in ceremony to hold on Aug. 22, at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Mangu.

It stated that the state Chief Judge would administer Oath of Allegiance on the corps members serving in the state.

– Aug. 17, 2019 @ 14:42 GMT |

