Ogoni killings: Ex-militant leader indicts politicians, chiefs

OGONI–born former militant leader, Solomon Ndigbara, has accused politicians and traditional rulers of being behind the perennial cult-related killings in Ogoni land.

Ndigbara also denied his alleged involvement in the resurgence of killings in the area.

He made the denial when he spoke on security challenges and possible solution in Ogoniland, in felicitation of a Pan African Award on Peace and Community Development bestowed on him in Ghana.

The Mene Sirabara Ba Teera 1 of Ogoni Kingdom, who spoke at the weekend, after receiving an award of Most Outstanding Peace and Community Development Personality of the Year from Pan African International, alleged that most chiefs and politicians in Khana were accomplices in the menace.

Ndigbara, who was declared wanted ahead of the 2015 elections by the security operatives in Rivers, noted that the killings in the area have surpassed human imagination and called on the police and state government for urgent intervention.

He called on Governor Nyesom Wike to pick two persons from each community in Khana Local Government Area to constitute a security committee that would work with the security agencies to tackle crime.

He said: “I am not part of the killings going on in Ogoniland; I can go under oath to prove it. Our politicians know where the problem is coming from. Maybe, it is a gang up to kill me.

“I cannot bow down to any cult group. I have told them that for us to end killings in Ogoni, let us get two people each from each community in Ogoni to form a security committee. Then, anybody who does not want peace at that point can leave Ogoni.

“We, the Ogoni, are the ones to solve our problems. Outsiders cannot do it for us. It is like chiefs and politicians in Ogoni have interest in the crime going on in Ogoni. Too many people have died and unless we come together, we cannot see peace.”

He also called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu to redeploy any police personnel that has served more than four years in order to get the security structure well.

