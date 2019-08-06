ONE person reportedly lost his life, while five other persons sustained serious injury in a bank robbery at Iju-Itaogbolu in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The deceased was said to be a staff of the bank which was located on Akure-Ado-Ekiti road, Iju. This was not the first time armed robbers would raid the bank.

Eye witness said armed robbers numbering seven stormed the bank in the afternoon and entered the banking hall with force after breaking the metal detective door with a device suspected to be dynamite.

The bank robbery which lasted for about an hour rendered five customers of the bank severely injured.

Police Commissioner, Undie Adie said the robbers were confronted by Soldiers and Policemen.

He said his men were still in the bush searching for the bandits as at press time, stressing that he would give updates on his way back from the scene of the robbery.

Adie, however said they were able to foil the bandits’operation .

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for command, Femi Joseph who confirmed the robbery incident said men of the State Anti-Robbery Squad chased the robbers away.

He said the robbers forgot one of the vehicles at the bank as a result of the efforts of the Police.

Joseph said the Police were already investigating the incident and assured that the culprits would be apprehended soonest. – The Nation

– Aug. 6, 2019 @ 18:49 GMT |

