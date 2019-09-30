OMO’OBA Abayomi Adesanya, the Caretaker Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo State, has constituted a 14-member “Council of Chairmen” to enhance security of lives and property ass well as development of the council.

Omo’oba Adesanya, made this known in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr Bayo Akindele, on Monday in Okitipupa.

He said that the”Council of Chairmen” consists mainly of all past chairmen of defunct Ikale and Okitipupa LGA because of their wealth of experience and Information in the area of security and development.

“In a bid to further ensure good governance through periodical deliberation on security of lives and properties of our people and enhance vast development of this great council, I have constituted the “Council of Chairmen”.

“The composition is mainly former chairmen of the council as these noble men have served meritoriously; their wealth of experience, coupled with information at their disposal cannot be over emphasised.

“This is to ensure that indigenes of the council benefit immensely from their wealth of experience in delivering dividends of democracy which was the part of the campaign promises of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the members of the “Council of Chairmen” are, Babatunde Anthony-Akinmosin, Oba Festus Olumoyegun, Eniola Akindutire. Jonathan Ajinde, Sen. Boluwaji Kunlere, Olayeye Ayeniyi and Igbekele Akinrinwa.

Others are Olusegun Ayerin. (Dr) Dapo Iwala, Wale Ogunmade, Solomon Bitire, Larry Ogunmusire, (Mrs) Morenike Alaka and Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya.

NAN

-Sep 30, 2019 @15:55 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)