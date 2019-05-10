GOV Samuel Ortom of Benue has warned government officials and traditional ruler against shielding criminals, and vowed to deal with anyone found to be doing that.

Ortom, who briefed newsmen at the end of the State Security Council Meeting in Makurdi, said that the council focused on general security challenges and adopted technical measures aimed at tackling them.

“We are aware of the security challenges in the state – kidnappings, cultism, attacks, and others; we assure Benue people that with the decisions taken today at the security council, security will be restored.

“We want to advise criminals to either give up or face the consequences of their actions.

“We are not going to spare anyone, including government officials and traditional rulers, who are not willing to expose criminals hiding in their domain,” he said

He said that security was the primary responsibility of government and his administration would not surrender the state to criminals and bandits.

“There is no way bandits and criminals will takeover the state; anyone found wanting will be penalised in accordance to our laws.”

Ortom further disclosed that the 24-hours curfew imposed on Katsina-Ala town would be reviewed when the security situation in the area improved.

He urged the public to support the security operatives in tackling the security challenges, adding that his administration was ready to provide logistics toward ridding Benue of criminals. (NAN)

