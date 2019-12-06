OFFICIALS said on Friday that a total of 1,301 fighters and families of the Islamic State (IS) outfit laid down arms and surrendered to security authorities in eastern Afghan province.

Nangarhar’s Governor, Shah Mahmoud Miakhil contended that a total of 1,301 IS elements including 413 armed men, some of them foreigners and 888 women and children have surrendered to security authorities, mostly in Achin district.

Miakhil said, mounting military pressures have forced the militants to surrender, adding that the military crackdown would continue until peace and security return to the area.

Meanwhile, a statement of Nangarhar provincial government stated that the government wants all anti-state elements to follow the suit and give up fighting.

Backing the ongoing military pressure, a tribal elder Malik Usman Shinwari said at the press briefing that exerting pressure on the insurgent groups should continue.

Nangarhar police chief Aimal Niazi, according to the statement of the provincial administration, has vowed to spare no efforts in stabilizing peace and security in the troubled province.

The hardliner IS outfit which emerged in parts of Nangarhar in early 2015 has yet to make comment on the situation. (Xinhua/NAN)

Dec. 6, 2019

