THE Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday said it would partner with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Command in the state to tackle security challenges and further create mutual relationship.

Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, Speaker of the Assembly, made this known during a courtesy visit to Oyo/Osun Customs Area Command in Ibadan.

The speaker noted that the visit was to create synergy with the Customs Service to achieve governmental goals in the areas of security and border protection.

According to Ogundoyin, there are 32 lawmakers from various constituencies across the state willing to work with the Nigeria Customs and other security agencies to ensure that residents and their property are safe.

He said: “The main thing we are here to do is to familiarise ourselves with the Nigeria Customs, toward forming an inclusive government as promised during electioneering.

“We are aware that as law enforcement agency, in the process of carrying out your duties, you make lot of enemies. Still, the role of the Customs and other agencies cannot be overemphasised.

“We are the closest people to the grassroots and our role is to uphold the rule of law. We know our people and we can talk to the stakeholders toward achieving a peaceful and prosperous Oyo State,’’

Comptroller Zilkifilu Abdullahi, the Customs Area Controller, Oyo/Osun Area Command, said aside generating revenue for the Federal Government, it is the duty of the Service to curb inflow of smuggled goods.

He said the Customs Service also prevented smuggling activities and illegal importation of arms into the country.

Abdullahi appealed to the lawmakers to support the Service by enlightening the residents on the dangers of illegal importation.

“We know we can only try our best, because there are places we cannot cover. That is why we are pleading with you (lawmakers) to enlighten the people more.

“People import arms illegally. People import expired rice, vegetable oil and other food items.

“They import used pants and bras, which can cause health disaster,’’ Abdullahi said

He said that sometime, communities were hostile to Customs officers, saying that they had to avoid some operations where they believed the hostility might cause casualties.

The controller said that with the support of the state government, operations of the Service would be more efficient.

On neglected border communities, Abdullahi said a lot of communities in the state lacked good roads and need government’s attention.

“The border towns lack most basic amenities including good roads, pipe borne water and the government needs to do something about it.

“Our own challenge as Nigeria Customs is mobility in Oyo State. We always assist other sister agencies in security operations but our patrol vehicles are aging,’’ he said.

Abdullahi, however, warned fraudsters faking Nigeria Customs identity to extort money from Nigerians in the name of Customs; auction.

BE

– July 16, 2019 @ 09:15 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)