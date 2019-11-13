THE Oyo State government, on Tuesday, approved the sum of N178.7 million for the procurement of radio communication equipment for the security agencies in the state.

Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Ibadan, at the end of the state Executive Council meeting.

Olatunbosun said that the equipment to be procured were different from the 100 units of Kia Rio vehicles earlier purchased for distribution to the security agencies.

According to him, the equipments are sophisticated digital communication gadgets that can expose whoever is involved in any security breach.

“The procurement of the radio communication gadgets for the police and other paramilitary organisations throughout the state has been valued at N178, 700,000, which has been approved,” he said.

On the 100 units of Kia Rio cars, the commissioner said that they had been branded and would be distributed to all security agencies in the state next week.

NAN

– November 13, 2019 @ 08:35 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 5 visits today)