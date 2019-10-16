THE Police have assured the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, of their continuous support to end Gender Based Violence (GBV).

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mohammed Adamu gave the assurance on Wednesday when the Country Vice President, FIDA, Nigeria, Rhoda Tyoden and its members paid courtesy visit to Nigeria Police headquarters in Abuja.

The I-G, who was represented by the AIG Alkali Usman, said the Police would continue to train desk officers to be more efficient in handling gender matters,

According to him, more emphasis will be laid on how officers on the desk should relate with victims of violence.

“We are going to communicate this goodwill message to our officers so that every command will appreciate your efforts because what you are advocating does not end with women and children, it affects everybody.

“I want also say that Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) we developed with you to handle gender based violence would be looked into appropriately.

“We urge FIDA to come closer to us and work with us so that we can put it into better practice,” he said.

Earlier, the Country Vice President of FIDA, Nigeria, Mrs Rhoda Tyoden lauded the Police for establishing a gender unit for handling gender-related matters and the setting up of a gender desk across the Police commands.

She, however, maintained that a lot still needed to be done to eradicate or reduce issues relating to gender based violence to the barest minimum.

“There is still much work to be done. Research shows that approximately 80 million women and girls are still victims of gender based violence.

“This is alarming and there is need to pull resources together to ensure that this menace is eradicated in Nigeria.

“Nigeria has the Violence against Persons (Prohibition) (VAPP) Act, 2015.

“The act has a wider coverage of violence including emotional, psychological and economic violence hence, matters classified as “family matters” have been clearly specified in the law as crimes.

She, however, said that it was imperative to continuously train and sensitise the police on the provisions of the VAPP Act, to ensure it is effectively utilised in Nigeria.

“The growth of women and children in Africa beyond rhetoric stresses the need for the Nigeria Police to deeply understand the provisions of the VAPP Act to achieve its effective implementation,” Tyoden said.

She recommended that the gender desk officers be trained on how to handle victims of gender based violence.

Tyoden added that those trained officers would be allowed to man the desk for 3-5 years before being transferred to another unit.

“This is to ensure that cases brought in are handled by the trained police personnel and were concluded or where not possible, there is a smooth transition,” she said. (NAN)

– Oct 16, 2019 @ 18:37 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)