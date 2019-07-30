Police ban activities of IMN

THE Inspector General of Police has ordered his men to arrest any person engaged or associated with the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, as a terrorist. Mohammed Adamu, IGP, said such a person will henceforth be treated as enemy of the State and a subversive element and shall be brought to justice within the context of the Terrorism Act.

Speaking at a conference with senior police officers in Abuja, Adamu said all forms of procession or protest by IMN is now illegal and thus banned. He said the police and other security agencies are fully committed to giving full effect to this judicial pronouncement in the interest of the nation’s internal security and national cohesion.

“In this regard, I wish to solicit the support of members of the public, specifically, in the provision of information that will aid in the identification of the locations of the IMN members and their mentors as well as in working with us in apprehending and bringing them to justice. For purpose of clarification, Nigeria is a secular State with constitutional provisions guaranteeing the freedom to practice our faiths. This, however, must be exercised in a manner that will not threaten our national security.

“Hence, it is to be emphasised that while all adherents of the Shiite Sect in Nigeria remain free to continue to practice their faith and shall be guaranteed adequate security to so do as the Judicial Order does not stop them, the El-Zakzaky-led Shiite Islamic Movement in Nigeria which does not recognise nor accept the Constitution and Government of the Federation is the sole organisation that has been classified as a terrorist organisation and proscribed,” he said.

