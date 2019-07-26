Police beef-up security across the nation

THE Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate beef-up of security in all the States of the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

This is in the face of series of violent protest and unrest by members of the El-zazakky group in the FCT.

Meanwhile, the IGP has assured citizens that proactive measures, including aerial surveillance of major cities have been emplaced to ensure the safety and security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

A statement by Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, said in addition, Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, AIGs, and Commissioners of Police, CPs, nationwide have been mandated to ensure customized security arrangements are put in place in their Area of Responsibilities, AORs, to checkmate the activities of criminals and any possible threat to public peace.

He however, enjoins citizens to be wary of circulating unsubstantiated security advisories capable of creating undue fear, panic and apprehension in the country.

The IGP has further advised all would-be protesters to ensure they express their grievances within the ambit of the law so as not to infringe on the constitutional rights of other citizens or cause breach of public peace.

