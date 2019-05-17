KIDNAPPERS, armed robbery suspects and miscreants hiding in nooks and crannies of Anambra State have been warned to relocate or risk arrest and prosecution.

Mustapha DanDaura, the Anambra State commissioner of Police, gave the warning during familiarisation visit to Traditional Ruler of Awka, Obi Gibson Nwosu at his palace.

The commissioner narrated some success stories that he recorded so far to include arrest of a notorious criminal, named Ikanda and his second in command, who had been destabilising the state.

Also arrested were some other notorious criminals that killed, Frank Igboka, the Nimo president-general.

The commissioner, who expressed joy at the hospitality shown him since assumption of duties in Awka, re-assured that the command would not relent in its efforts at routing out criminals, hiding in the state as well as prosecute them as stipulated by law.

He pledged to use the recently launched `Operation Puff Adder’ to intensify police operations in and around the state.

DanDaura, however, praised the government and traditional rulers for their synergies with law enforcement agencies.

Obi Gibson, the traditional ruler of Awka, while responding, promised to give the CP the desired support and encouragement to ensure that criminals were wiped out of the state

“This will enable Ndi Anambra to continue to sleep with their two eyes closed.”

May 17, 2019

