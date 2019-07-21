Police confirm inviting Bisola, Timi Dakolo

Police confirm inviting Bisola and Timi Dakolo inconnection with the case of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and others

THE Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that its operatives Saturday, July 20, served official invitation letters on Bisola and Timi Dakolo.

The invitation is sequel to an on-going police investigation touching on the wider and highly publicized case involving Bisola Dakolo, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and others.

“It is important however to note that a Police Invitation Letter is not synonymous with a Warrant of Arrest, and must not be construed to be one. Rather, it is a polite investigative tool used in eliciting information voluntarily from parties to aid police investigations,” a statement signed by Frank MBA, Force Public Relations Officer and made available to Realnews said.

It urged members of the public to see it as a legitimate act in line with the constitutional mandate of the police, which among other things include the investigation of all complaints brought before it.

According to the statement, “The Inspector General of Police, IGP MA Adamu NPM, mni has appealed for calm, and is reassuring Nigerians that the Police Force under his watch will remain professional, impartial and unreservedly committed to the pursuit of justice in this case and all other cases before it.”

