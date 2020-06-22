Police dismisses corporal over killing of motorcylist

THE police in Adamawa has confirmed the dismissal of Cpl. Richard Japheth for allegedly shooting to death a 20-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Arabo Dauda.

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Yola.

Nguroje said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Olugbenga Adeyanju, after the officer’s dismissal had given directive that Japheth be charged to court for culpable homicide.

“The former Police officer, Richard Japheth, was dismissed from the services of the Nigerian Police Forces.

“He was dismissed from the services following a report and substantive investigation that he shot and killed a 20-year-old motorcycle rider in Maiha Local Government Area of the state.

“Richard Japheth is currently under police detention and would soon be charged to court for culpable homicide,” Nguroje said.

NAN recalls that on June 1, Japheth allegedly shot and killed the cyclist (Arabo Dauda) for refusal to give him N100 toll pass in Maiha town, the headquarters of Maiha Local Government Council. – NAN

