SECURITY operatives have cordoned off the usual business area of Banex in Wuse 11 as a result of the planned continuation of the protest by the Shiite members whose leader has been in detention.

For fear of lives and properties security operatives, including police operatives and Department of State Security-DSS refused pedestrian and vehicular movement in and out of the ever-busy Banex as a result of the death of a Deputy Commissioner of police and 11 members of the Shiite group. – The Nation

– July 23, 2019 @ 16:39 GMT |

