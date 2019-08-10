The Police in Zamfara have commenced investigation into an attempt to burn down the residence of former Information commissioner, Ibrahim Danmalikin-Gidangoga.

Unidentified persons had hauled burning materials into the resident at about 2am on Friday, but the fire was eventually put off.

“We have received the report of the incident, we have already embarked on investigation to unravel those behind it”, SP Muhammad Shehu, spokesman of the police command told newsmen in Gusau on Friday.

He added:“It is unfortunate, when the state is experiencing peace and stability some people are trying to cause havoc.”

Shehu cautioned youths against all forms of thuggery and violence, saying that the command would deal decisively with anyone caught.

In his reaction, the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman condemned the incident, describing it as unfortunate and worrisome.

He urged security agencies to investigate the attack and arrest the perpetrators.

Liman advised the state government to take measures to end political thuggery and all forms of violence in the state.

Liman noted that when APC was in power in the state, it “allowed opposition political parties to exercise their rights without molestation.

“Security agencies should, therefore, ensure protection of our members as every Nigerian has the right to political choice.”

Earlier, the former commissioner thanked God for thwarting the intention of the attackers as the burning materials thrown into the house fell on bare floor.

“We thank God for His intervention, because if not that the burning materials fell on concrete, it would have been a different story”, he said. (NAN)

