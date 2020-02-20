THE Nigeria Police Force in Abuja has nabbed a suspect over the death of Laetitia Dagan, assistant director attached to the State House in Abuja.

A statement by Anjuguri Manzah, public relations officer, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command, stated that the arrest followed a preliminary probe by the criminal investigation department of the force.

It stated that the suspect, whose identity was not revealed, conspired with others, who are still at large, to carry out the crime.

The police warned members of the public to overlook inaccurate stories on social media about the murder of Dagan so as not to pre-empt investigation.

The 47-year-old Dagan was killed by gunmen on Monday evening in her apartment in the Galadimawa District of Abuja. (Channels TV)

Feb 20, 2020

