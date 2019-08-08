The Nigeria Police Force has paid tribute to its officers who were killed by soldiers on August 6, in Taraba State while they were on duty to arrest a notorious kidnapper.

The three policemen are Insp. Mark Edaile, from Edo State; Sgt. Usman Danzumi, and Sgt. Dahiru Musa, both from Taraba State.

“The gallant, outstanding IRT team attacked by Soldiers in Taraba State consists of some of the most disciplined, proficient and hardworking Police investigators in the service of the Nation,” Frank Mba, Force public relations officer, said in a statement made available to Realnews on Thursday evening.

According to the statement, “Until their untimely death in the hands of soldiers of 93 Battalion Takum, Taraba State, these officers have participated in several high profile and high risk arrests, rescue missions and investigative operations. Some of these operations include:

The arrest of Nigeria’s most notorious kidnap kingpin, Evans.

· The arrest of twenty (22) Boko Haram Terrorists responsible for the 2014 kidnapping of the Chibok School Girls in Borno State.

· The arrest of UMAR Abdulmalik, the overall Boko Haram Commander of North Central Nigeria and several of his group members.

· The arrest of the kidnappers of two American and two Canadian citizens in Kaduna State.

· And most recently, the rescue of Magajin Garin Daura in Kano State and arrest of the thirteen (13) terrorists responsible for the kidnapping of the Magajin Garin Daura in his home town Daura, Katsina State on 1stMay 2019, among many other outstanding feats.”

M.A Adamu, inspector general of police, IGP, has commiserated with the families, friends and professional colleagues of the fallen heroes, reassuring them that their death will not be in vain.

“The IGP equally calls for calm among Nigerians as efforts are in top gear to unravel the mystery surrounding this bizarre crime.

“May their souls rest in peace!” the statement said.

– Aug. 8, 2019 @ 19:49 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)