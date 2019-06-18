THE Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that Kingsley Udoyen, male, 56 years of No. 3, Stadium Road, Abak, Akwa Ibom State, a suspect in police uniform with the rank of an assistant commissioner of police, is a fake police officer and not a serving assistant commissioner of police.

Udoyen was arrested on January 2, by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command and paraded with other criminal elements by Musa Kimo, former commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, now AIG in charge of Zone 6 Headquarters, Calabar.

The suspect is an impersonator who was posing as an assistant commissioner of police to defraud and threaten unsuspecting members of the public before he ran out of luck and was subsequently arrested.

He has since been arraigned in a competent court of law and he is currently undergoing criminal prosecution at the Magistrate Court, Abak, Akwa Ibom State.

– June 18, 2019 @ 17:55 GMT |

