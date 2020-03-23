Police quell Shi’ites protest in Abuja

THE Nigeria Police Force has dispersed a violent protest by some members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, popularly known as Shi’ites along Aguyi Ironsi Way, Maitama, on Monday, March 23.

Anjuguri Manzah, police public relations officer, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in a statement by said: “The sect members, who went berserk and were attacking police operatives and other innocent citizens with stones and dangerous weapons, defied the subsisting directive by the FCT minister, restricting all protests and procession to Unity Fountain.

“The sect while executing the unruly act damaged the windscreen of a Police Rapid Response Patrol vehicle.”

He said some members of the sect arrested during the violent protest are currently under investigation and will soon be arraigned in court.

– March 23, 2020 @ 7:10 GMT |

