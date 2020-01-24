Police rescue 20 kidnapped victims

THE Kaduna State Police Command in its determination to secure the unconditional release of all kidnapped victims in the state, has rescued 20 more victims of the unfortunate kidnapping incidence that occurred on January 14, along Kaduna – Zaria Road today.

The victims are identified as Isa Sanni, Shitu Azeez Olalekan, Kadiri Nurudeen, Raheem Rasheed, Idris Yahaya, Usman Abdullahi, Isiyaku Jibrin, Abubakar Mohammed, Mu’azu Ibrahim, Musa Alsami, Haruna A. Ayuba, Yau Sanusi, Sunday Istifanus, Thomas Joseph, Olowoyeye A. Samuel, Adamu Sani, Usaini Haruna, Sani Musa, Ibrahim Hassan and Adamu Ibrahim.

Two of the victims had earlier paid ransom but were not released until their rescue by the police.

The latest success followed 11 victims rescued on the 21st and 22nd of January, 2020 at Maidaro and Kaduna-Zaria axis respectively in addition to the nine victims of the same incident who were intercepted by our operatives while on Man-Hunt Operation of the fleeing bandits within the Giwa axis.

All the rescued victims have been debriefed by the commissioner of police CP Umar M. Muri and were supported to reunite with their respective families.

The Command wishes to reiterate its assurance to the good people of Kaduna State of continued battle against criminals and criminality with a view to reducing crime to the barest minimum.

The commissioner of police therefore, enjoins the general public to continue to support the command on this noble course, Yakubu Sabo, police public relations officer, Kaduna Police Command said.

