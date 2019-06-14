THE Imo State police command has rescued unhurt five children abducted by a child trafficking syndicate operating in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo who reunited one of the rescued children with his family said that the command would continue to crack down on criminals in the state.

The CP, who described child trafficking as a crime against humanity said that the suspects would be prosecuted.

He said “On April 24, one Immaculata Edward, a native of Okonde in Cross River State, who is a girlfriend to one Ifara Isong, resident at Eziama Logara in Ngor Okpala L.G.A visited the said boyfriend. Because she was familiar and well known in the area, the children and the neighbours of her boyfriend were all fond of her, they left the children in her custody while they went about their business.”

“The said Immaculata targeted when her boyfriend went out to buy something and then she stole five children namely Somto Ekeh, 6, Kelechi Ekeh, 5, Chisom Ekeh, Ebuka Enwerem ‘m’, 5, Chioma Enwerem, 5 and Lucky Idah ‘m’ 6, all children of one Reginald Ekeh and took them to a notorious child trafficker, one Perpetual Iwuji from Obokwu Ulakwo in Owerri North L.G.A, who then sold two of the children to one Grace Nwachukwu, another notorious child trafficker who hails from Isiala Mbutu in Aboh Mbaise L.G.A but resident at Mpape Abuja.

“Immaculata also stole two (2) of her uncle’s children from Cross River State and sold them to one Ifeoma Ndubuisi ‘f’ from Lokpanta in Umunneochi L.G.A Abia State.

“However, following intelligence, systematic, thorough and painstaking investigation, all the children stolen from Logara were recovered. Moreover, in the course of the investigation, additional five (5) children were recovered from Perpetual Iwuji and kept in an orphanage home.

“The five children stolen from Logara have been reunited with their families. Meanwhile, one of the two children stolen from Cross River state has been recovered from Ifeoma Ndubuisi and efforts are on to recover the remaining one.”

The listed the suspects as Perpetual Iwuji, Isong Ifara, Immaculata Edward, Grace Nwachukwu, Ifeoma Nduchukwu and Stephen Ezenwa.

