COMMISSIONER of Police in Borno, Mr Mohammed Abubukar, on Monday, restated the commitment of the command to fight against insurgency and other forms of criminality in the state.

He gave the assurance while taking over from Mr Damian Chukwu as commissioner of the command in Maiduguri. Chukwu has retired from service.

Abubakar, who assumed duty in the state on Wednesday, said that the command had introduced “Operation Puff Adder” to deal with criminal elements, protect lives and property as well as promote peace in the society.

Addressing officers and men of the command, the police boss said that they had intensified campaign to end crime and deal with all form of criminality in the state.

He explained that Operation Puff Adder was designed to rid the country of violent crimes and mop up light arms in the hands of unauthorized persons.

“The operation is also launched to combat terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and homicide as part of deliberate measures to curb excesses of criminal elements threatening internal security.

“Operation Puff Adder is being implemented in collaboration with the Nigerian Armed Forces and personnel of the Department of State Service (DSS).

“We resolved to take the fight to the miscreants through the adaptation of modern crime prevention and detection techniques. The only respite for the criminals in Borno is to repent and surrender,” he said.

The commissioner commended the public, the military, security agencies, Borno Government and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) for their cooperation and urged them to consolidate the existing collaborations.

In his remarks, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Johnson Akinroluyo, commended the police over their contributions in the counter-insurgency campaign.

Akinroluyo, who was represented by Garrison Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Brig.-Gen. Mike Alechenu, noted that Operation Puff Adder would complement the effort of the military to end insurgency and restore peace to the North-East. (NAN)

