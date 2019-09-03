POLICE Command in Enugu State on Tuesday said that it was on the trail of masked men that allegedly abducted a former member of Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Ude Okoye.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the abduction to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, said that positive result was expected from this operation.

NAN gathered that the former lawmaker was kidnapped Monday evening at about 7 p.m. while returning from his farm in Agbogugu community in Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

“We are on the trail of his abductors who allegedly kidnapped him from his farm axis in Agbogugu community,’’ Amaraizu said.

He said that those that abducted the lawmakers might have known him as they masked themselves in order to hide their identity.

NAN recalled that Okoye was also a former National Youth Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). (NAN)

– Sept. 3, 2019 @ 10:19 GMT |

