THE Nigeria Police Force has said that its attention has been drawn to a publication on page 39 of the PUNCH Newspaper of August 2, captioned ‘‘Nigeria Police Demand N12,000 to use Emergency App’’, and wishes to state that there are no plans whatsoever to charge Nigerians for services bordering on Emergency Crime Reportage through the use of Police-VGS Mobile-App.

The Force Public Relations officer, Frank Mba, said in a statement that “the mobile-app, which is comparable to the Police 911 emergency toll-free line obtainable in other climes, is still undergoing internal-test and the Force is working out modalities on how Nigerians can benefit from its use free of charge”.

According to the statement, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has directed the Management of Vigiscope Nigeria Limited to expunge the payment option on the app and to strictly adhere to the original terms of reference.

“The IGP has further directed a comprehensive investigation and forensic auditing of all accounts as they concern the alleged payment of subscription fee by some Nigerians.

“The Force notes that it will no doubt continue to partner with relevant private entities in evolving technologically driven solutions towards smartly combating crimes and addressing security challenges within the country.

“However, such partnership must be done taking into cognizance statutes guiding the Force, the overriding interest of the public and International Best Practices,” the statement said.

– Aug. 3, 2019 @ 21:05 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)