THE International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says it will assist victims of farmers/herders clash in some communities in Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Mr Faiva Ayuba, ICRC Team Leader for the exercise, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Ayuba said that ICRC had registered 900 households to benefit from the dry season assistance.

He said the committee was working with the Nigerian Red Cross Society to put smiles on the faces of the victims.

He listed the communities so far registered for the assistance to include Ungwan Anjo, Akwa, Gada Biu, Andaha, Farin Hawa and Golkofa.

The leader explained that the list was not exhaustive as registration of more communities and further verification of those already registered might still be necessary.

He said the intervention was expected to be carried out before the end of the year and the Nigerian Red Cross would use 20 volunteers for the exercise.

Ayuba recalled that the Red Cross movement in Nigeria had been assisting victims of various communal clashes in the state in recent months.

“Over 10,000 households have already benefited from the movement in various areas of interventions such as economic security, water and habitation, livestock health and other areas of humanitarian concern,” he said.

