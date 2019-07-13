The traditional ruler of Kona in Taraba State, Augustine Njenmang on Saturday appealed to the State and Federal Government to rehabilitate victims of the recent herder/farmer crisis in Jalingo and Ardo Kola Local Government Areas of the State.

Njenmang decried the devastation occasioned by the crisis, adding that people were still living in deplorable conditions in Internally Displaced Person camps.

According to Njenmang, the people can not even go back to their farms as a result of the siege on their communities by suspected herdsmen.

He noted that the early return and rehabilitation of the victims would help to avoid impending food crisis in the area.

“Our people want to go back to continue their economic activities, but the attackers are still killing people. We have lost 64 people to the crisis already.

“It is regrettable that my people continue to stay in camps with a lot of challenges. Their continuous stay in the camps would cause food shortage in the state.”

Njenmang called on the National Emergency Management Agency to expedite action to provide relief materials to the people and called on the federal government to provide security to enable the people to return to their homes. – Punch

– July 13, 2019 @ 16:35 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)