THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zone 4 headquarters, Jos, has emphasised the need to observe social distancing in view of the reopening of interstate travels by the Federal Government.

This is contained in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Thursday.

The statement signed by Deputy Route Commander, Terry Hoomlong, quoted Mr Jonas Agwu,the Assistant Corp Marshal (ACM) in charge of the zone, as saying this while on familiarisation visit to two sister agencies.

The Jos zone of the corps covers Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa states.

Agwu visited the GOC 3 Armoured Division Nigerian Army, Jos, Maj.-Gen. Nuhu Angbazo,and the State Director of Department of State Services (DSS),Dr Ibrahim Sale.

He said there was need to observe social distancing and to checkmate overloading in view of the reopening of interstate travels.

“Our patrol teams have been directed to enforce strictly approved protocol for travellers and transporters to promote safety and improve the health of travellers,” he said.

He stressed the need to strengthen inter-agency collaboration in the zone toward reducing crashes and improving security.

He identified key areas of collaboration with the Nigerian Army to include capacity building and public education and advocacy as well as joint sporting activities.

According to the statement, the GOC expressed gratitude for the visit and described the FRSC as an elite Corps and lead agency in road traffic management in sub-Saharan Africa.

He promised to work with the FRSC, assuring it of maximum cooperation in areas of necessity.

On his part, Dr Sale of the DSS advised the Corps to find remedy to the incessant road traffic crashes at Polo roundabout in Jos with a view to curbing them.

He pledged continuous collaboration with the FRSC zonal commander.

NAN

– July 02, 2020 @ 14:35 GMT

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)