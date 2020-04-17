Rivers State command gets new police commissioner

MOHAMMED Adamu, inspector general of police, IGP, has ordered the posting and redeployment of senior police officers.

The affected officers are commissioner of police, CP, Dandaura Mustapha who had been redeployed as provost, Force Headquarters, FHQ, Abuja; Commissioner of police Joseph Gobum Mukan, redeployed to Rivers State Command and Musa Adze, CP, Anti-Fraud Unit

The IGP charged the affected commissioners of police to diligently and professionally discharge their duties in their new areas of responsibilities.

Realnews reports that the posting and the redeployment of the affected senior police officers is with immediate effect, according to Frank Mba, Force public relations officer.

– April 17, 2020 @ 6:32 GMT /

(Visited 411 times, 411 visits today)