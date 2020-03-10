THE Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has called on commuters across the country to always patronise recognised motor parks to reduce risk of insecurity and arrive safely to their destinations.

Malam Abubakar Sadiq, the National President, RTEAN made the call in Minna, Niger, while presenting “Corporate Award of Excellence” to the management of the state Rural Access and Mobility Project Phase 2 (RAMP 2).

“Travelling from a motor park recognised by law will reduce the risk of insecurity such as being robbed by armed robbers or kidnapped on the way.

“We want you to always patronise recognised motor parks whenever you are travelling to ensure that you get to your destination safely,” he said.

Sadiq, who was represented by the National Deputy President, RTEAN, said that the association would always ensure that “the commuters are carried by trained drivers, who respect the rules of driving.

“Accidents hardly occur when a driver obeys traffic, if it occurs, the damage is always very minimal,” he said.

The RTEAN president said that the officials of RAMP and the state Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development were presented with the awards due to their efforts on project service delivery in improving rural access road infrastructures.

He said that their efforts had improved transportation services across the state and ensured food security.

Sadiq said that the independent findings of the association revealed that RAMP had constructed and rehabilitated over 184 km of rural roads and rehabilitated over 30 rivers crossing bridges and culverts in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that RAMP was honoured with “Corporate Award of Excellence while while Mr Hassan Etsu, the state Project Coordinator was honoured with “Leadership Achievers Award.”

Also, Alhaji Zakari Jikantoro, the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development and Dr Idris Gbogan, Permanent Secretary, the state Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development were honoured with, “Award of Recognition and Honour” respectively.

Responding on behalf of the awardees, Etsu, the state Project Coordinator thanked the association for the gesture, saying that it would spur the officials to serve people of the state better.

Etsu said that 331 communities in the state were currently benefiting from the RAMP projects.

He appealed to RTEAN to take advantage of the good roads across the state to reduce transport fare.

NAN

– Mar. 10, 2020 @ 17:45 GMT |

