THERE was jubilation in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Sunday following the arrest of a suspected deadly kidnapper and armed robber, Nzube Anagwu, popularly known as Italian.

Anagwu, 35, is said to be a member of the gang of the late kidnap kingpin, Johnson Igwedibia, popularly known as Don Wanny, who terrorised the people of Imo, Rivers and Bayelsa states before he was shot dead by security personnel in 2018.

A police source told our correspondent on Sunday that Anagwu, who had been on the wanted list of the police for a long time, was nabbed by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Imo State Police Command at the Control Post roundabout in Owerri.

According to the source, victims of the suspect’s deadly activities have been trooping to the command headquarters to give testimonies about his activities.

Our correspondent gathered that other suspects in custody equally identified the suspect as a dreaded kidnapper.

Southern City News also learnt that on sighting the SARS personnel led by its Commander, Godfrey Victor, the suspect opened fire on them.

In the ensuing battle, the kidnap kingpin fell to the superior fire power of the SARS personnel.

Having sustained serious injuries during the gun duel with the police, Anagwu was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The police source stated, “SARS arrested one of the most notorious serial killers in recent time, Nzube Francis Anagwu, aka Italian, 35. He was the second-in-command to the late Johnson Igwedibia, aka Don Wanny, from Omoku in Rivers State.

“Anagwu made life unbearable for inhabitants of Rivers, Imo and Bayelsa states. As we speak, victims and relatives are coming to identify him at the station after the news broke about his arrest.

“During his arrest, he sustained gunshot injury on his left leg and multiple bruises on his face.”

The source added that a locally-made pistol with two unexpended and one expended cartridges were recovered as exhibits from the suspect.

“Because of the injuries he sustained, the suspect was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. Investigation into the heinous crimes he committed has begun. He is our biggest breakthrough in the state in the second quarter of the year,” the source noted.

Confirming Anagwu’s arrest, the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, said all the Tactical Units of the command had been activated to ensure that all criminals in the state were apprehend and made to face justice. – Punch

– May 20, 2019 @ 8:05 GMT |

