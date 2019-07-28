A security expert, Brig.-Gen. Charles Bossman, says there is the need to invest heavily in human development, especially in the Northeast, to address key drivers of insurgency, such as poverty and marginalisation.

Bossman said this at the memorial lecture in honour of late Col. Shobo Nojeem , a security scholar and practitioner, at the Institute of Security Nigeria, University of Lagos.

The theme of the lecture was: “Countering Terrorism, Insurgency and Security Challenges in Nigeria; Reflection on Way Forward.”

According to Bossman, these vulnerabilities are what the extremists have exploited in their pursuits of recruitment and radicalisation.

He noted that it was important for state security agencies to combat insurgency operations in an accountable and a professional manner.

The security boss added that this would be achieved while improving capabilities to gather actionable intelligence that would inform proactive , timely and effective responses.

“Moreover, there is the dire need for robust cooperation between Nigeria and her neighbouring states in the fields of intelligence sharing and concurrent-border-patrol operations.

“The international community should also increase its support to the affected states in the Lake Chad region,” he said.

According to him, the role of security in nation building cannot be quantified adding that any nation that is adequately secured makes life worthy of living.

He added that its citizens would make meaningful progress in terms of socio-economic well-being.

Bossman stated that it was pertinent to consider security issues and problems that were capable of affecting the confidence, attitudes, behaviours, and the co-operation of all groups that make up Nigeria.

“Nigeria currently encounters various forms of social vices such as terrorism, kidnapping, vandalism and armed robbery.

“Some of the major security problems currently plaguing the nation have been identified to include political and electioneering conflicts, socio-economic segregation, ethnic and religious crises.

“Individually and collectively, these identified challenges constitute threats to the security and development of the country,” he said.

He urged government to train and equip security agents to be able to handle security challenges in the country, whether at the state or national level, while providing them with good remunerations and other benefits.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, noted that the issue of security and insurgency was not peculiar to Nigeria, adding that it was a global challenge.

“These should not be seen to be strange in Nigeria and , therefore, what is important is the unity of purpose in tackling it as well as more of education.

“Education in this regard is key, just like awareness. We must also be able to tolerate one another and live in harmony,” he said.

The Director-General of the institute, Mr Adebayo Akinade, said that there was the need to re-examine and re-evaluate the nation’s security system urgently through intervention by a range of stakeholders.

He said that this would help in the process of solving the challenges facing the country.

“We need to take a very honest, realistic and candid assessment of the current trends in the security challenges.

“We need to advise the government on appropriate programmes that will enhance national security and the attainment of sustainable development,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the late Col. Nojeem was the Chief Executive Officer ( CEO) of Seagul Security Company.

He also taught Security Management and Strategy at the Department of Psychology at the University of Lagos during his life time.

-NAN

