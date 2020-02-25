SECURITY Chiefs on Tuesday solicited the support of citizens and the business community by furnishing security agencies with adequate information to address Nigeria’s security concerns.

The security chiefs spoke at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Security Meets Business Dialogue, in Lagos.

Speaking at the meeting, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, assured investors of the physical, social, political, constitutional and legal security of their investments.

Represented by Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, Buratai said that the recognition of Lagos as the commercial capital of the country was because the state held numerous critical infrastructures.

“As a result, the security of Lagos is very critical to the nation,’’ the COAS said.

He stated that the perception that there was no synergy between the various security forces to tackle issues of insecurity bedeviling the country was misleading and false.

He urged citizens and stakeholders of the business community to support the government and relevant authorities to end security challenges in the nation.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, represented by Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, said the solution to the security challenges currently affecting Nigeria was in view.

Ibas said the onus was on citizens to assist the security forces in solving the various challenges impeding Nigeria’s development.

He stated that the Nigerian Navy remained committed to fighting various forms of illegality within its purview for legitimate businesses to thrive.

“All efforts to ensure credible and real-time surveillance, response and enforcement of the Nigerian Navy, are currently being upgraded.

“We would continue to partner with relevant agencies and stakeholders to ensure a safe and secure environment for socio-economic growth and national development,’’ he said.

Also, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, represented by AVM Ado Inuwa, urged that the defence of the country should not be left to the army alone.

Olonisakin urged citizens to furnish security authorities with relevant information on suspicious activities and people to diminish the ability and capacity of insurgents.

“Nigeria is going through a tough phase and while the military is at the forefront, the whole nation has to be behind them to avert any tragedy,’’ he said.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, urged residents within the metropolis to familiarise themselves with the District Police Officers (DPOs), around their locations.

Odumosu explained that this would help narrow down leads and help track down suspects in case of any eventualities.

“People criticise security agencies, but we have a lot to do to assist these agencies in the discharge of their duties.

“Lack of adequate information of staff and dependents hinders security performance,” he said.

Speaking on robbery incidents experienced by residents in traffic, Odumosu said it had reduced substantially since he assumed office as commissioner 100 days ago.

He implored the business community and residents to bear with the state government as more efforts to improve the state of the roads and reduce traffic, were being made.

Odumosu warned against the illegal covering of vehicle registration numbers; adding that about 80 vehicles had been seized since he assumed office. (NAN)

– Feb. 25, 2020 @ 19:25 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)