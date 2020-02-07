THE Kogi government on Friday, appealed to traditional rulers to continue to synergise with the state government to ensure peace that would accelerate the development of the state.

Mr Salami Ozigi, the new Kogi Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, made the appeal when he visited the Attah of Igala, Dr Michael Ameh, Oboni II and the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Dr Ado Ibrahim in their palaces.

Ozigi said that his visit was necessary because the traditional rulers had vital role to play in promoting peace at the grassroots to bring about the state’s accelerated development.

The Commissioner noted that Gov. Yahaya Bello had high regard for traditional institutions because of the traditional rulers’ role in enthroning peace in their domains.

According to him, when traditional rulers work hand in hand with the state government, it will go a very long way in sustaining the already existing peace in the state.

Ozigi thanked the two traditional rulers for supporting the governor in the last election and assured them that the government would continue to accord the welfare of traditional rulers’ top priority.

The commissioner also urged the lower chiefs to respect the hierarchy of the state’s traditional institution.

He told them not to rush to the ministry for official matters without the endorsement of the senior paramount ruler in their domain.

He thanked the paramount rulers for receiving him and his entourage and solicited for their prayers towards the success of the Yahaya Bello-led administration.

In his response, Oboni II, who is also the President of Kogi State Traditional Council, thanked the commissioner for the visit, and pledged the continuous support of the royal institution to the state government.

The monarch thanked the governor for appointing Ozigi, whom he described as a great son of the state, as a commissioner and urged him to use his wealth of experience to move the state forward.

Also, the Ohinoyi, in his remarks, said Ebira people were known for peace and advised the commissioner to promote peaceful living and carry out his job with diligence.

The state’s ALGON Chairman, Alhaji Taofiq Isah, on his part, assured the rulers of the loyalty of the 21 local government administrators for the promotion of peace in the state. (NAN)

– Feb. 7, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT |

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)