VICE President Yemi Osinbajo has inaugurated 60 hilux vans and 50 motorcycles procured by Adamawa Government to boost security in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the vehicles would be deployed for Operation Farauta, the Adamawa Joint Security Task Force.

Speaking at the ceremony Tuesday in Yola, Osinbajo lauded the state government for its commitment to the security of lives and properties.

“Security is so important and we must commend the government of Adamawa for its commitment,” Osinbajo said.

He urged security agencies to benefit from the vehicles, utilise them effectively in ensuring the secure and safety of all the people in the state.

NAN reports that the vice president was in Adamawa for the inauguration of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLYP) at Gongoshi Grazing Reserve in Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area.

