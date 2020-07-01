THE Senate on Wednesday urged the Nigeria Police and other relevant security agencies in the country to carry out a comprehensive investigation into attacks by herdsmen on Echori and Itakpa communities in Benue.

The Senate said the investigation was designed to arrest the perpetrators of the attacks.

The call by the upper legislative chamber is contained in resolutions reached sequel to the consideration of a motion to that effect on the need for legislative intervention.

Sponsor of the motion, Sen.Patrick Abba Moro (PDP – Benue South), noted with concern “the recent twin attacks of suspected Fulani herdsmen on two communities of Echori and Itakpa of Obi local Government area of Benue South Senatorial District of Benue on the May 19 and June 1, respectively.”

The lawmaker said that a total of 11 persons were killed during the attacks on both communities.

Moro disclosed the names of the eleven persons killed to include: Innocent Joseph; Tony Ogbu Alapa; Christian Abe Igo; Sunday Atubu; Stephen Okwute; Okwu Joseph; Ogo Imuila Ogbu; and Friday Adekpe Ola.

Others are: Cecilia Onah; Onah Ogaga; Aka Orisha; Linus Udor; Sunday Okarike and Enokela Ameh.

Moro expressed sadness that, “this is one in a series of attacks and kidnappings carried out by the herdsmen in communities in Benue South Senatorial District leaving in their wakes loss of lives and wanton destruction of property.”

Accordingly, the Senate after observing a minute silence in honour of the deceased, urged the Federal Government to mount surveillance at the affected areas to proactively detect and deter future attacks.

It also urged the Nigeria Police and security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, review their operational mechanism with a view to being more proactive.

The upper chamber also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately mobilise relief materials to those displaced by the recent attacks in Echori and Itakpa communities.

