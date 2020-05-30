THE Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has condemned the killing of Nigerians by bandits in communities in Sabon Birnin Local Government of Sokoto state in the strongest terms, while commiserating with the government and people of Sokoto state, and the families that lost their loved ones in the heinous attacks.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said that it was shocking that terrorists operating as bandits would commit mass murder in peaceful communities where innocent citizens were engaged in agrarian life without posing threat to anyone.

Sadiya Umar Farouq lamented that in addition to the criminal killing of innocent citizens, the livelihoods of residents of the communities have been disrupted as hundreds of families were displaced from their homes following the unwarranted attacks by the criminal elements.

Meanwhile, the Minister has directed the relevant agencies of the Ministry to swiftly commence action and work in collaboration with the appropriate agencies of the Sokoto State Government in providing much-needed relief to survivors of the attack.

“The Ministry will stand with the people in their hour of deprivation and need by ensuring that the pains inflicted on them by the terrorists are mitigated through appropriate interventions,” she assured.

– May 30, 2020 @ 13:28 GMT /

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)