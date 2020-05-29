YUSUF Dingyadi, the Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal on Special Duties, has advised Nigerians to stop playing politics with security matters in the state.

Dingyadi, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Sokoto, berated politicians who were criticising President Muhammadu Buhari and Tambuwal over happenings in Sabon Birni and other areas of the state.

He howeve urged the Federal Government to include Sokoto state in its special military operation, adding that Buhari has been doing well to contain all forms of security challenges across the country.

“Nigerians need to complement the President’s efforts through proper intelligence assistance to security agencies.

“The Federal Government announced that it will establish police mobile base in the area besides other security efforts.

“When such bandits were fired by men of special operations, they migrate to Sabon Birni and Isa Local Government Areas which share borders with the neighboring states and they continue with their mayhem.

“ Six local government areas in Sokoto state are endangered with insecurity and about 350,000 people were subjected to untold hardship following the insecurity situation,’’ Dingyadi lamented.

He said Tambuwal had been expending enormous state resources on security issues and holds routine meetings with stakeholders over ways to tackle the security challenges.

“Within this week, Gov. Tambuwal visited the area three times, dialogued with residents and provided necessary support to safeguard their lives and properties.

“It was proven that Sokoto is among the first peaceful states in the federation through good stewardship of the governor.

“His Excellency has limited powers in terms of security situation as he lacks control over military, police and other law enforcement agencies,’’ he added.

Dingyadi therefore cautioned politicians against mixing political matters with security issues as the bandits strike, kill or maim anybody irrespective of political affiliation.

NAN recalls that soon after the bandits on Wednesday attacked five villages in Sabon Birni Local Government Area, Tambuwal and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, led other senior citizens and security chiefs to commisserate with the victims on Thursday.

A resident of Sabon Birni, Mr Lawal Kakale-Gobir, said the incident lasted for hours as hundreds of bandits riding motorcycles raided the place.

Kakale-Gobir said after the bandits left, some residents took a walk round the affected villages and recovered 74 corpses.

“Twenty-five of the bodies were recovered in Garki village, 13 in Dan’Adua, 25 in Kuzari, six in Katuma and five in Masawa village.

“It is surprising that after the governor and his entourage visited the place and made various promises that such an incident reoccurred,’’ he said.

Kakale-Gobir refuted the allegations that the bandits were stationed in affected areas and denied residents the chance to bury the deceased.

NAN

– May 29, 2020 @ 19:55 GMT /

