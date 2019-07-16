PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has frowned at those criticising his administration over “isolated security challenges” in some parts of the country.

The President spoke while hosting the National Executive of the Buhari Campaign Organisation in the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday,

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunri, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has continued to attract comments from individuals and socio-cultural groups in the country.

Olakunri was killed on Friday on the Kajola-Ore road in Ondo State by those the Police described as “armed robbers.”

Buhari, however, said: “Every country in the world has security challenges. While we have made significant progress in the fight against terrorism, we acknowledge that there are also new and emerging challenges like kidnapping and banditry.

“I assure you and Nigerians that we will not relent in our efforts to secure the country from criminal activities. Those who politicise the isolated cases of insecurity are not patriotic Nigerians.

“I’m confident that this administration uses all resources at its disposal to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians and not just prominent Nigerians or those who make headlines.’’

In his remarks, the coordinator of the group, Danladi Pasali, said the BCO was at the Presidential villa to congratulate the President for his electoral victory in the February presidential election.

He maintained that the President’s electoral victory was ordained by God, hence it is a bounden duty of all well-meaning citizens to support the Buhari administration. (NAN)

– July 16, 2019 @18:45 GMT |

