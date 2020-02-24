MOHAMMED Adamu, inspector general of police, IGP, has ordered Anthony Ogbizi, deputy inspector general of police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, FCID, to, with immediate effect, take over investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Late Tiamiyu Kazeem in Sagamu, Ogun State on February 22, in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Adamu gave the order today, Monday. February 24, while reviewing daily reports of major crime incidents across the country, according to a release made available to Realnews

​Meanwhile, the IGP while commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, calls for calm and assures that justice will be done in the matter, reiterating that any person found culpable will be brought to book.

Realnews reports that five persons, including two policemen, allegedly died Monday after hundreds of protesters flooded streets in Sagamu, Ogun State to register their anger over the killing of a footballer Kazeem.

Tiamiyu, a player with Remo Star Football Club, was killed on Saturday after policemen attached to the Zonal Intervention Squad, ZIS, arrested him on allegations of being a Yahoo Boy.

Tiamiyu, it was gathered was knocked down by an oncoming vehicle while being taken to Abeokuta by the cops whose vehicle developed a fault on the road and was parked for repairs.

His death angered the people of Sagamu who felt the police were attempting to exonerate their operatives of complicity.

Consequently, the residents, who carried placards and green leaves on Monday morning marched around Sagamu, demanding the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, a unit notorious for impunity but wrongly accused in this instance, The Nations reports.

