TROOPS of Operation Lafiya Dole have rescued 95 men, women and children who were abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists in Kobe, Boboshe, Dubula and Tafana villages of Borno State, during an extended clearance operation.

The troops, attached to 112 Task Force Battalion and 22 Brigade in collaboration with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, discovered the victims in some camps at Kobe and Boboshe villages on Saturday.

According to the army on Monday, the troops recovered four terrorists’ flags, two copies of Quran, one generator and two bicycles from the villages.

Meanwhile, in Dubula and Tafana villages, troops retrieved two boxes filled with Quran, five bicycles and assorted clothing materials.

The military said 24 of the rescued children were administered with polio vaccines by the Nigerian Army Regimental Medical Officers and officials of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

The villages had been previously unreached in the polio vaccination exercise.

The acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, in a release on Monday, said some of the terrorists fled the camps on sighting troops while a few others were shot dead.

Musa said, “In continuation of the ongoing clearance operation, Halaka Dodo, the troops discovered newly established camps in Dubula. The following items were recovered; two terrorists’ flags, two copies of Quran, one generator set and two bicycles. Additionally, 13 women and 26 children were rescued during the operation.

“In another offensive clearance operation to Tafana 1 and Tafana 2 villages, the troops rescued two men, 29 women and 25 children. In all the operations, it was observed that with the rains, farmers are preparing for the season, while the terrorists are using women and children as farm slaves and labourers on their farmlands.” – Punch

– June 24, 2018 @ 19:15 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)