THE United Kingdom has expressed concern over Monday’s protest by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ite which recorded some casualties.

The United Kingdom also called on all parties to maintain calm, while also calling on the Federal government to bring to justice, all those responsible for the incidence.

Recall that a Deputy Commissioner of Police and a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member with Channels Television, lost their lives in Abuja on Monday during a protest by IMN, with at least, 11 IMN members feared killed.

The United Kingdom, in a Facebook message, said: “We are concerned about events yesterday during the IMN protest in Abuja.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives. We call on all parties to maintain calm and for the authorities to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.” – The Sun

– July 23, 2019 @ 16:59 GMT |

