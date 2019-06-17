GOV. Babagana Umara of Borno on Monday announced that the state government would strengthen its health system to respond promptly to emergencies.

The government made the announcement at the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, to condole with victims of a twin bomb blast which killed 30 persons and left 42 injured on Sunday.

The attack was perpetuated by three suicide bombers, including two females who detonated explosives in a film viewing centre and a tea joint in Mandarari community in Konduna Local Government Area.

Umara, who expressed sympathy with the victims and their families, urged the public to be vigilant.

He directed the Management of the Specialist Hospital to submit the requirements for the expansion of the emergency unit, which he said would be carried out immediately.

The governor donated undisclosed amount of money to the victims, and added that the state government would pay all expenses required for the treatment of the injured victims.

He commended the International Committee for Red Cross (ICRC) for providing all the necessary support to the victims at the medical facility.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Laraba Bello, who conducted the governor round the wards, said that 42 victims were admitted in various units in the hospital.

Bello said that some of them who were with minor injuries had been treated and discharged. (NAN)

