PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari says his administration remains committed to improving the welfare of all citizens as well as tackling the challenges of insecurity in the country.

The president stated this at an award ceremony organised in his honour by the Progressive Governors’ Forum, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

According to him, insecurity remains the greatest challenge confronting the nation but government will not relent in its effort to address the problem.

Buhari, therefore, enjoined the citizens to cooperate and support security agencies in addressing the challenges of insecurity across the country as “security is a collective responsibility’’.

“You are all quite aware that insecurity has remained a big challenge for us all but we are determined to face this challenge and secure the country more than ever before.

“While the protection of lives and property is the primary responsibility of government, it is also incumbent on the citizens to share in this responsibility as security is a collective responsibility.

“You will all agree with me that Nigeria is on a renewed growth trajectory. Accordingly, we will do all within our powers to sustain the current economic recovery efforts.

“We will continue to reinforce our micro-economic policies to achieve sustainable economic stability and growth.

“We will also continue to ensure the growth comes along with more jobs and a fair and just distribution of the national wealth.

“I thank you for your continued patience and sacrifices in moving the nation forward. We remain committed to improving the welfare of the Nigerian people.

“It will be labouring the point to say that true federalism is necessary at this juncture of our political and democratic evolution,

“We need to build bridges across the different divides and institute faith in the unity and indivisibility of one Nigeria,’’ he said

Buhari called on State Governments to be pillars of the ongoing anti-corruption agenda and to continue partner with the Federal Government to deliver more democratic dividends to citizens across the country.

The President, who was honoured with an award by the forum at the event, said the award would spur him to do more for the citizens irrespective of their socio-political backgrounds.

“I am very humbled by this award. It is a further reminder for me to continue to dedicate my life and my time to serving the Nigerian people,” he added.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Gov. of Imo, Chief Rochas Okorocha, lauded the leadership qualities of President Buhari, describing him as “a leader naturally loved by the people’’.

While delivering a vote of thanks, Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, also commended the president for coming to the rescue of state governments by providing them with bail-out funds as well as the Paris Club refunds.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out-going governors of Borno (Kashim Shettima), Imo (Rochas Okorocha), Nasarawa (Tanko Al-Makura), Ogun (Ibikunle Amosun), Oyo (Abiola Ajimobi), Yobe (Ibrahim Gaidam), Zamfara (Abdulaziz Yari) and former governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola were also honoured with awards during the occasion. (NAN)

– May 10, 2019 @ 18:15 GMT |

