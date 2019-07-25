THE Commissioner for Police in Edo, Mr Mohammed DanMallam, said the prevailing increased security visibility on the Benin-Ore road would be extended to boundary between Edo and Ondo state.

DanMallam stated this on Thursday at Okada while inspecting the clearing of bushes and grading of arms of the Benin-Ore road, which commenced on Wednesday.

He said that the security visibility would stretch from Iwu community in Edo to Ondo state boundary on the road, stressing that the fight against crime in all forms by the command, was continuous.

He disclosed that ongoing measures, which were based on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, commenced over a forth night ago, were to ensure the safety of members of the public.

The police chief stated that several suspected camps of criminals in the forests along the road had been destroyed in a joint operation by 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Benin and his command.

He assured that the operation would be sustained.

-NAN

