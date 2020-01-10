By Anayo Ezugwu

FOLLOWING the inauguration of Operation Amotekun, the new security outfit in southwest, Gani Adams, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, has urged the outfit to give the region temporary relief in terms of security. He called on the people, who will be recruited into the operation to expose criminals in their neighbourhood.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Realnews, Adams called on the governors of the region to Ensure that Amotekun operates beyond intelligence gathering. “It must go beyond intelligence gathering. All the security agencies have their informants before Amotekun. The police are being given money in their vote to give to their informants. The SSS has their own.

“Every security agency has its intelligence gathering from the beginning. So why should you say that Amotekun is just for intelligence gathering. The civilian JTF in Borno and northeast are they serving for intelligence gathering alone? The Hisbah Corps in Kano, is it only for intelligence gathering? The Zamfara vigilante group is it only for intelligence gathering? We have problem here and we must solve the problem.

“They should go beyond intelligence gathering. Hunters are not for intelligence gathering because they carry arms from time immemorial. In the bush, will you say hunters should lay down their arms and be working as informants in the bush and face criminals with AK47 and sophisticated weapons?

“Vigilantes always carry light weapons like local guns and pump-action from the beginning. So will you say they should drop their arms to become informants? I think we should call a spade a spade. We should not fear anybody before we bring peace to our region. But what I’m saying is that the only thing we should do is not to allow the security outfit to be counterproductive, but to allow federal government security agencies to supervise them and train them.

“They should train them and be in control of many technical issues about the operation. In the operation of Amotekun, I know it is either a retired military personnel or police personnel that will head the state operations. So there will be a synergy between the federal government security agencies and Amotekun. From the beginning that was the plans of the governors,” he said.

