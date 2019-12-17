THE Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Oyo State says it has deployed 1,777 personnel and 25 patrol vehicles on the highways to ensure a hitch-free Yuletide celebration in the state.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mrs Chukwurah Unche, disclosed this on Tuesday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

Uche also said that the special patrol of the commission, which started on Sunday and end on Jan.19, was to tackle traffic gridlock on the roads.

The sector commander said that a 24 hours rescue team was already on the ground in all commands for prompt services.

She further said that one advanced Life support Ambulance, a heavy duty tow truck, breathalyzers for testing drivers for drugs and alcohol consumption and extricating machines among others had been deployed.

Uche said that the FRSC would sustain its aggressive motor parks rallies and public enlightenment campaign across the state during and after the exercise.

She also said that FRSC would work in synergy with other relevant sister agencies to ensure the highways were safe for all road users.

“As we prepare for the Christmas and New year celebrations, we must recognise the fact that only the living celebrates and therefore avoid those things that can undermine our safety.

“Motorists traveling during this period are advised to be extra careful and ensure their journeys are properly planned with their vehicles in good condition, paying attention to construction areas and avoiding wrong overtaking,”Uche said.

The sector commander appealed to motorists to show consideration to other road users and obey all traffic rules and regulations.

Uche said that the FRSC had concluded arrangements with the judiciary in the state to ensure effective operation of mobile courts during the Yuletide.

She also said the FRSC could be reached on the FRSC toll free number 122 in case of road traffic crashes, obstruction and traffic gridlock.

Uche appealed to all road users to exercise extreme caution and assist the FRSC in achieving its set objectives of making the roads safe for all.

NAN

– Dec. 17, 2019 @ 17:15 GMT |

