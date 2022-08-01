Senate Committee lauds NAF deployment of Super Tucano 

Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC Kebbi South)

THE Chairman, Senate Committee on Nigerian Airforce, Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah, has commended the Nigerian Airforce for effective deployment of the Super Tucanos and the success recorded so far against the current security challenges of Nigeria.

Na’Allah gave the commendation in a telephone interview on Sunday to assess operations of security agencies effectiveness of the new Super Tucano fighter jets.

He urged the Nigerian Airforce to sustain the good work to gain more ground in their efforts to rid the country of the lingering security challenges.

The chairman described the decision to acquire those platforms as one of the wisest taken by the Federal Government in terms of savings and operational flexibility.

He advised the Federal Government to consider increasing the number in order to significantly cut down the cost of running of the Airforce. (NAN)

C.E