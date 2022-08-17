Senior Citizens Centre trains 40 master trainers on care of the aged

THE National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC) has started the training of 40 master trainers to enhance effective implementation of the centre’s programmes and services.

The centre was established through an Act of the National Assembly in 2017 to cater to the welfare of senior citizens above the age of 70 years.

In her address of welcome at the start of the training in Abuja on Tuesday, the Director-General of the centre, Dr Emem Omokaro said it would focus on care facilities or services to support senior citizens

The training focuses on Models of Senior Centres, Core Competence in Administration, Programme Design and Quality Certification. It is supported by UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA).

“We must acknowledge and understand the human worth of old persons and understand that he or she is an individual whose independence and autonomy should be recognised.

“The modules at the training would address cultural context, locations, needs assessment and best practices.

“The training will develop methodology, guidelines and manuals to empower beneficiaries to train others in the states using standard manuals and modules,’’ Omokaro said.

She added that that in the event that a state is desirous of establishing a senior citizens centre, there would be standard procedures to be followed.

In her remarks, Dr Ogugua Osi-Ogbu, representative of UN DESA at the training said: “the overall objective is to ensure that `no one is left behind’.

She said UN DESA’s Department of Social Inclusion (DSI) believes that NSCC would be looking at senior citizens in the rural and hard-to -reach areas.

“The DSI generates and analyses data to help nations. We also focus on capacity building,’’ Osi-Ogbu said.

In his submissions, Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib said the training was in tandem with the transformation agenda of the agency.

According to him, the aim is to make life comfortable for senior citizens to access healthcare services.

“Part of our mandate is health promotion. The strategy is good healthcare, exercise, good nutrition. (NAN)

